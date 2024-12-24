Congress stirring up row after getting votes from communal forces, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a blistering attack on the Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the latter is trying to create a controversy after receiving open support from Muslim communal and extremist forces in the election.

He was addressing the concluding meet at the party district conference in Kovalam. The CM’s statement came in the backdrop of politburo member A Vijayaraghavan’s controversial statement that minority communal forces were behind the victory of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad.

Pinarayi said that the CPM had cleared its stand on receiving the support of communalist forces in the election. “EMS Namboothiripad had said at the time of Thalassery by-election that we do not want RSS votes. Does the Congress have the guts to say that?” he asked.

The CM said, “They were welcoming the vote of communal elements. I do not have to describe what SDPI and Jamaat e Islami are. Muslims did not accept them. However, these two declared their support openly to Congress in the by-election. I had asked at that time whether the Congress had the courage to reject their support. Now they are trying to create a controversy.”