V Joy re-elected as CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, eight new faces in panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V Joy was re-elected as the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary at the four-day conference held at Kovalam. The meeting also elected a 46-member district committee.

While eight members were removed from the committee, eight faces were included. Of these, three are women. The district secretariat will be elected later. The conference also selected 32 members as delegates for the state conference. Joy was elected secretary in 2023 after the elevation of the then secretary Anavoor Nagappan to the state secretariat. This is the first time Joy is being elected by a conference.

The leaders who were removed are: Anavoor Nagappan, A A Rahim, K C Vikraman, Puthankada Vijayan, V Ambili, V Jayapraksh, Attingal Sugunan and A A Rasheed. While, Anavoor Nagappan and Rahim were removed as they are state secretariat and state committee members, respectively, K C Vikraman and Puthankada Vijayan were removed on health grounds. Former deputy mayor Jayapraksh and Sugunan were removed as they crossed the age bar. V Ambili was removed as she is the Nedumangad block panchayat president.

There was a difference of opinion about her not being included in the DC. However, the leadership clarified that she has been not active in the organisational work because of the post she is holding. Rasheed was removed as he is the chairman of the Minority Commission which has judicial powers.