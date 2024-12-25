In a bid to boost productivity, KSRTC all set to modernise its workshops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of a management initiative to boost productivity, KSRTC has decided to modernise its workshops by providing new flooring and painting, besides air conditioning facility. The decision was taken on the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar who said that improving the work environment would help boost the productivity of the mechanics.

Among the five centres of KSRTC, the central works station at Pappanamcode will be developed into a model engine replacement centre in the first phase.

“We will partner with reputed private firms to take up the work. In return, KSRTC will provide branding space for the companies. It is similar to the branding exercise undertaken at other depots,” said a senior official of KSRTC.

“The air conditioning facility would help employees involved in the engine overhauling work,” he said. The building would be repainted with specific brand colours. The private partner will be responsible for the maintenance and cleanliness of the workshop.

Besides Pappanamcode, KSRTC has workshops at Aluva, Edappal, Mavelikara, and Kozhikode. KSRTC will assist the partnering companies in obtain approvals from local bodies and utility providers like KSEB and KWA.

KSRTC has started branding collaboration with private companies at selected depots. The modernisation of workshops comes at a time the management has been asked to improve the productivity of each workshops.

Earlier, the minister had given the target to reduce the off-road rate below 5% of the fleet strength. As part of the programme, KSRTC implemented the shift system in central regional workshops to ensure the availability of mechanics and the supply of necessary spare parts on time.

Also, target was set for repairing the engine, gearbox, crown and wheel, sub-assembly, etc. to increase productivity. Besides, super checking was conducted to ensure periodic maintenance that could improve the life of the engines.