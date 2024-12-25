Mayor Arya promises strict action against medical waste dumping in Tamil Nadu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council meeting held on Tuesday turned stormy over the illegal dumping of medical and other waste in Tamil Nadu. There were heated exchanges between the Opposition councillors and the ruling front after the waste management issue came up for discussion.

Acknowledging that the agency which dumped waste illegally in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu was the one authorised by the civic body, Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the civic body was unaware of the violations. The mayor said that Sun Age Solutions, the service provider engaged in the alleged illegal dumping, subcontracted the work to two private agencies without the knowledge of the corporation.

The waste collected was transported in vehicles without GPS and was dumped in various locations in the bordering districts of Tamil Nadu. Mayor assured that strict action will be taken against the violators.