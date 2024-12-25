Protests erupt over entry curbs at Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Denial of entry to Kanakakunnu Palace, one of the few open spaces in the state capital, has irked senior citizens and people regularly using the heritage grounds for their daily routines.

Despite raising their concerns repeatedly, the Kanakakunnu Palace authorities continue to give permission to host events by restricting entry to the Palace grounds, which is a vital part of their daily routine for years.

Ahead of Vasantholsavam – the annual flower show and light festival – the tourism department has put up hoardings in front of every entry gate to the Palace grounds denying entry to the public.

N N Panicker, an elderly citizen, who has been doing yoga and other exercises at the heritage grounds of the Kanakakunnu Palace, has given a written complaint to the Kanakakunnu Palace superintendent and tourism director to allow entry to the Palace grounds.

“We have raised this issue so many times and last time they had promised not to close down the entire premises for hosting events. But yet again the same thing has been repeated,” said Panicker.

He said that several groups and people from all walks of life are coming to the palace grounds for various morning activities. A section of the visitors have decided to stage a protest in front of the Kanakakunnu Palace in the coming days to express their protest.

“This is a violation of our fundamental rights and we have decided to hold a protest to draw the attention of the authorities,” he said.

The annual flower show is all set to take off from Wednesday and will continue till January 3. “The protection of these heritage places is getting neglected and we have raised a lot of issues with the director but the tourism department is neglecting the protection and conservation of the heritage spot. As per the rules, only designated spaces inside the palace premises are given for rental. All these rules are getting violated,” said Sanjeev S J, Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC), who is fighting a case at the High Court for the protection of the palace.