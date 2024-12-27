Vasantholsavam ushers in a springtime in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the winter chill, spring has descended on the Kanakakkunnu palace grounds where the Vasantholsavam is in full swing.
Though intermittently conducted since 1992, this year marks the festival’s fourth consecutive edition. Unlike past two editions, this year’s event is not overseen by private event management companies. Instead, the government. But regardless of who’s running it, the show promises the vacation crowd an opportunity to explore nature, culture, and heritage.
“Vasantholsavam began in full splendour. But the event is likely to be scaled down a bit due to the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh,” says DTPC secretary Satheesh Miranda.
Even then, there’s plenty to behold at the festival, which features “40 to 45 flower species from other states and countries”. The main area houses six to seven stalls showcasing mainly indoor and outdoor plants, mostly orchid effulgence.
One stall named ‘Clear Orchid’ displayed approximately 20 orchid species, one with a twisty name — dendrobium.
Kochuthresy Joseph, the stall owner, says, “I’m excited for the opportunity to share the world of orchids here. There has been a huge demand for orchids always. Now, there is also an interest to learn more about them.”
In the exhibition area was a stall named ‘Trivandrum Ademiuns’ where varieties of indoor and outdoor plants were arranged. Sun Raveendran, who ran the shop, says some of the plants are air purifiers and others, decoratives.
“Some of them are from China. I run two shops in the city — at Karyavattom and at Kazhakoottam. We have showcased cacti, succulents, adeniums and other indoor plants,” he notes.
Yet another stall bore a faint fragrance of herbs. On enquiry, we found it was the exhibit of Government Ayurveda College Pharmacognosy Unit from Poojappura. At the festival, over 300 ayurvedic medicinal plants were on display.
The stall also had a variety of vegetable seeds as well as indoor and outdoor plants like lilium white, yellow lilium, comos, celocia, etc. “The plants help in purifying the environment. Also, the herbs can be the home medicine we so conspicuously lack now,” says the person who manned the stall.
The show also features exquisite lighting displays apart from the diverse range of flora. Agricultural plants, those from the Western Ghats biodiversity, rare plants not found in the region, and medicinal herbs dominated the exhibition. There were value-added items too on display, such as those derived from region-specific plants.
A highlight of the event was the presence of unique artistic creations and traditional crafts that were available for sale.
“There is now a market for nature-related products. It does not stop at just the medicinal herbs bought to enhance a kitchen garden or the indoor plants kept for a holistic feel but the decor too has taken a natural, earthy tone nowadays,” says a visitor as she walks away with some herbs and natural décor items.
The Vasantholsavam is also venue for some zest and frolic as the X’mas and the New Year crowd add to the footfall. “There will also be an array of cultural and art performances. We are also hosting a musical night on December 31,” says Satheesh.
One needn’t wait for spring to build their bouquet of flowers as long as Vasantholsavam is in full swing. The festival concludes only on January 3.