Vasantholsavam ushers in a springtime in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the winter chill, spring has descended on the Kanakakkunnu palace grounds where the Vasantholsavam is in full swing.

Though intermittently conducted since 1992, this year marks the festival’s fourth consecutive edition. Unlike past two editions, this year’s event is not overseen by private event management companies. Instead, the government. But regardless of who’s running it, the show promises the vacation crowd an opportunity to explore nature, culture, and heritage.

“Vasantholsavam began in full splendour. But the event is likely to be scaled down a bit due to the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh,” says DTPC secretary Satheesh Miranda.

Even then, there’s plenty to behold at the festival, which features “40 to 45 flower species from other states and countries”. The main area houses six to seven stalls showcasing mainly indoor and outdoor plants, mostly orchid effulgence.

One stall named ‘Clear Orchid’ displayed approximately 20 orchid species, one with a twisty name — dendrobium.

Kochuthresy Joseph, the stall owner, says, “I’m excited for the opportunity to share the world of orchids here. There has been a huge demand for orchids always. Now, there is also an interest to learn more about them.”

In the exhibition area was a stall named ‘Trivandrum Ademiuns’ where varieties of indoor and outdoor plants were arranged. Sun Raveendran, who ran the shop, says some of the plants are air purifiers and others, decoratives.

“Some of them are from China. I run two shops in the city — at Karyavattom and at Kazhakoottam. We have showcased cacti, succulents, adeniums and other indoor plants,” he notes.