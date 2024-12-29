Kerala: Candidates in CPO rank list demand additional posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging irregularities in the Public Service Commission’s recruitment process, thousands of candidates who made it to the CPO (civil police officer) rank list -- that came into effect on April 23, 2023 -- have demanded the creation of additional posts. Despite waiting for four years, a majority of those in the rank list remain unemployed.

While the rank list included 13,975 candidates across seven battalions, only 4,784 have received appointment, leaving 9,191 in the lurch. Candidates alleged that PSC’s issuance of a new notification for the same post, in December 2022, even before publishing the rank list was illegal.

They are now in the process of filing a review petition, which is expected to be considered by the High Court by the first week of January.

The notification for the CPO post was first issued on December 31, 2019. Preliminary exams were conducted in 2021, followed by the main exam on March 20, 2022, and physical fitness tests in October-November 2022.