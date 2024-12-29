Parents share journeys of resilience as ‘Rithu’ offers a ray of hope, faith

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “When I lost my daughter and husband, I felt like my world had ended. I confined myself to my home, overwhelmed by grief. Then, I found Rithu. This group gave me hope and a reason to live again,” says Aswathy KP, her voice trembling with both sorrow and newfound strength. Just three months ago, Aswathy lost her young daughter to brain tumour and was left grappling with unimaginable loss. She is happy that she has now something to hope for. She also has a son to look after.

Kani, another mother who attended the Rithu gathering at Akkulam Village in state capital, shares a similar story of finding solace. “My daughter has a congenital disability and cannot attend school regularly. It’s been a tough journey, but seeing her smile at the event made everything worthwhile. I attended this event on her insistence as she has got many friends who are part of this community now,” she says. Kani, who moved from Tamil Nadu eight years ago, has faced her share of struggles but finds comfort in being part of this community.

Pallium India’s Rithu, a support group for families of children with life-limiting illnesses, has become a sanctuary for parents like Aswathy and Kani. Launched earlier this year, the group focuses on the holistic well-being of both children and their families, offering emotional, social, and mental support. It also extends its arms to parents who have lost their children, helping them find companionship and purpose.

The recent one-day programme, held as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations, brought together around 100 participants, including parents, children, and caregivers. Inaugurated by Dr Sunil Kumar M M and presided over by Dr Sangeetha Suresh, the event emphasised the importance of pediatric palliative care in India, a field that remains limited in its reach. “Parents often withdraw into isolation when caring for children with serious illnesses. This support group is a lifeline, offering guidance and fostering a sense of community,” said Dr Sangeetha.