LSGD to step up vigil against waste dumping in public places in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government department (LSGD) will step up vigil to curb the practice of dumping garbage in public places as part of anti-garbage dumping awareness week observance of the state government that commences on January 1.

The enforcement team of the LSGD will take strong legal action against the offenders with assistance from people’s collectives. The collectives will have representatives of various organisations, residents associations and other fraternities on board to fight the menace.

They will ensure that waste bins are set up in main areas and they are properly maintained. The government decided to roll out the campaign as it was observed that despite having a novel waste management policy, the practice of dumping garbage in open spaces is increasing.

The decision to start the campaign was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Following this, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh had convened a meeting of the local body heads and key officials to prepare an action plan to successfully execute the campaign.

As part of the campaign, the places where dumping is reported will be specially mapped. The people’s collectives will be entrusted with the task of ensuring that garbage dumping is stopped in such places.

The campaign will also focus on doing away with the practice of garbage dumping in educational instittions, colleges and commercial establishments.

The government sources said CCTV cameras will be used to identify the offenders and the local bodies will stringently enforce penal actions against the culprits.