Onakkoor’s 'Manju'-inspired Nainital sojourn stirs emotions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “That’s the power of great literature,” said writer George Onakkoor, recounting his unforgettable journey inspired by M T Vasudevan Nair’s celebrated novel Manju.
Speaking at a commemorative event at the Malayalam Pallikoodam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Onakkoor described how the book, set in the misty landscape of Nainital, drew him to visit the very place where its story unfolds.
“After reading it, I got a chance to travel to Delhi and decided to visit Nainital, which is hardly three hours from Delhi. A kind lady offered me a seat on the bus. I planned a two-day trip but ended up staying for seven days in the same room, at Alka Hotel with a view of the Naini river, where Vimala waited for Sudhir Kumar Mishra. That experience, born from MT’s masterpiece, shaped my own creative journey and found a place in my book Uzhavuchalukal,” he said.
The event held in honour of the literary legend, who passed away last Wednesday, saw an emotional gathering of children, parents, and teachers.
Jessy teacher, the driving force behind Malayalam Pallikoodam, presided over the function which also featured writer Vattapparambil Peethambaran and young writer Adwaith on stage.
Children read excerpts from MT’s iconic works like Kalam and Randamoozham, bringing alive his timeless stories. The event provided a platform for heartfelt recollections and tributes to the beloved author, whose works have left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature.
Onakkoor, the chief guest, fondly remembered MT, whom he called “Vasuettan”, as a towering literary figure and a cherished friend.
“His loss is a personal one for me. I’ve read all his works, but Manju holds a special place in my heart for its portrayal of an unending wait set against the serene beauty of Nainital’s Alka Hotel,” he said.
Jessy teacher shared her own inspiring connection to MT’s works. “As a child, I would take cattle for grazing with a book always in my hand, borrowed from a village library nearby. MT’s stories shaped my life, and gave me the strength to run this Pallikoodam and even bring him here in person,” she said.
Peethambaran recalled a brief but cherished interaction with MT during an Asan memorial event.
“I see him as an elder brother. I imagine him now revisiting his classic films, forever immersed in the worlds he created,” he said. The event was a moving tribute to MT, celebrating his unparalleled contribution to Malayalam literature and the lives he touched through his works.