Police up vigil to ensure public’s safety during New Year celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have strengthened law and order measures to ensure the public’s safety as the city prepares to welcome the new year.

DCP Vijay Bharath Reddy has announced that around 1,300 personnel will be deployed across the city as part of this. Special focus will be given to key areas, including Manaveeyam Veedhi, Kovalam, Shankhumukham and Kanakakkunnu.

Manaveeyam Veedhi, in particular, has been identified as a high-risk zone with frequent reports of scuffles involving youngsters being reported.

Police will monitor the area closely to prevent any untoward incidents. Beaches and other crowded locations will also come under strict surveillance to address potential cases of molestation, eve-teasing and other disruptive behaviours.

Hotels and clubs have been issued notices to obtain police permission before organising DJ parties or similar events. They must adhere to a set of guidelines, including maintaining a register of all guests and ensuring functional CCTV cameras.

“DJ parties and gatherings will be under the scanner to prevent drug abuse and disorderly conduct, especially at the stroke of midnight,” said the DCP.

Police have also devised a three-layered vehicle-checking system – inner city, outer areas and border zones – to prevent traffic violations.