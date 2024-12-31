Chief Minister Pinarayi to inaugurate MT commemoration meet today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will organise a meeting to commemorate legendary writer-filmmaker M T Vasudevan Nair at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 3 pm. Cultural Minister Saji Cherian will preside over the ceremony.

The event will see the participation of prominent leaders, including Ministers V Sivankutty, G R Anil, and P A Mohamed Riyas, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and A A Rahim, MLA Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, chief secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, and district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, along with several other dignitaries.

Noted cultural leaders, including N S Madhavan, Sreekumaran Thampi, Shaji N Karun, K Jayakumar, V Madhusoodanan Nair, and M Jayachandran, will share their memories and reflections on MT’s contributions to pay tribute.

The evening will feature a musical tribute led by playback singer Ravishankar, showcasing songs from MT’s iconic films.

The programme will also include exhibitions of MT’s literary works, screenplays, and photographs capturing his cinematic journey. The 1973 national award-winning film Nirmalyam, written and directed by MT, will be screened as part of the programme.

A special book exhibition and sale featuring MT’s works will also be held on the day. Organised by the department of cultural affairs, the exhibition will showcase books from 12 leading publishers, including DC Books, Mathrubhumi Books, Manorama Books, and the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature.

Visitors can explore a wide range of MT’s literary masterpieces, including his award-winning short stories, novels, screenplays, and memoirs. Entry to the exhibition is free.