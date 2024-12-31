For Guru, Sivagiri pilgrimage was an experiment with truth: M B Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Guru envisaged Sivagiri pilgrimage as an experiment with truth to make life better, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Monday.

“The Guru exhorted us to conduct the pilgrimage as a model, without luxury. The pilgrimage is based on eight sectors, including education, agriculture, and technology, that are linked with human life,” he said in his address at the meeting as part of 92nd Sivagiri pilgrimage at Sivagiri.

Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Sathchidananda presided over the meeting. General secretary Swami Shubhangananda delivered a benedictory address. The programme was attended by Adoor Prakash, MP, V Joy, MLA, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP leader V Muraleedharan.

Sivagiri witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the day. The formal welcome to the foot marches as part of the pilgrimage was held in the evening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting as part of the pilgrimage on Tuesday at 10 am. Swami Sathchidananda will preside over. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, and businessman M A Yusuff Ali will attend.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhavat will inaugurate the meeting on agriculture, industry and tourism at 2 pm. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the all-religion meeting at 5 pm.

The Gurudeva idol installation festival will be held on January 1. A procession carrying 108 kalasams will be taken out from the Sarada Mutt to Mahasamadhi Mandiram at 7:30 am. K Sudhakaran, MP, will open the meeting at 10am.

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas will preside over. Kalpetta Narayanan will inaugurate the literary meeting at 2 pm. The valedictory meeting will be inaugurated by Union Minister George Kurian at 5pm. N K Premachandran, MP, will preside over. BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran will deliver the keynote address.