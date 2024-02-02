Peroorkada flyover: Thiruvananthapuram district administration to issue 19(1) notification next week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The revenue wing of the district administration will issue the 19(1) notification under the ‘Right of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013’ for the development of the proposed flyover at Peroorkada next week.

The construction of the 874-metre-long, two-lane flyover is likely to begin in April. The tender for the construction of the flyover will be floated in March. Once the 19(1) notification is issued, the compensation disbursal will begin in February.

A flyover at the busy Peroorkada Junction has been a long-pending demand of motorists and daily commuters. Four main roads, including the ones to Nedumangad and Kudappanakunnu, intersect at the junction. Hence, traffic regulation using signals alone cannot solve the bottlenecks at the spot. The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) is the implementing agency of the project.

“The 19(1) notification is issued for land acquisition. The revenue wing is acquiring land from over 90 landowners. Though land acquisition was to be completed by November last year, the proceedings got delayed due to the redesigning of the flyover which was necessitated by the presence of a massive pipeline nearby. As per the earlier design, the flyover was to be built above the pipeline. However, later it was found that it would damage the pipeline in the long run. So the RBDCK redesigned and prepared a new plan.

"Now, the issue has been resolved, and all proceedings will resume next week,” MLA V K Prasanth, who played a major role in initiating the project, told TNIE.