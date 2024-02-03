THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An immersive model of the universe, a replica of Charles Darwin’s HMS Beagle, a life-size dinosaur skeleton model, an experience depicting the scars of war, a mega brain walk-in, explorations into the evolution of language and vision, a digital experience of the International Space Station, Moon and Mars installations by British artist Luke Jerram…

The maiden Global Science Festival of Kerala at 360 Life Science Park is nothing short of a wonderland for science enthusiasts and, most importantly, children.

The science fair, which started on January 15, is billed as the biggest such exhibition in Asia, where science and art come together. From the organs of the human body to the craters on the moon, the science festival has been wowing people from different walks of life, offering an unforgettable experience.

Children from various parts of Kerala have been visiting the fair, eager to immerse themselves in the wonders of science. At every exhibit, volunteers passionately explain the details to the audience. And it is heartening to see school students keenly jotting down their observations. The spirit of inquiry.