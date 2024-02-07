Reception accorded to Kerala NCC R-Day contingent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government accorded a rousing reception to Kerala NCC Republic Day (R-Day) contingent at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Higher Education Minister R Bindu felicitated the cadets at an event presided over by Major General J S Mangat, additional director general, NCC (Kerala and Lakshadweep).
Of the 17 NCC Directorates that took part in the competitions held in New Delhi, 124 cadets, comprising 76 boys and 48 girls, represented Kerala. The Kerala NCC contingent won three medals, including one silver and two bronze, in the all-India competitions held in January. The cadets performed exceedingly well in all competitions and enhanced their overall position from 11th to fourth with points from events. Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate was awarded the trophy for ‘Best in all Round Improvement’. The Directorate won the first position in the ‘Innovation Competition’ and second and third positions in ballet and group dance, respectively.
The minister handed over the Education Minister’s NCC R.D Banner to Kozhikode Group, headed by Brigadier Pathra, Group Commander, for exhibiting the best performance among the five groups in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram group under Brigadier Anand Kumar bagged the second position.
The award for the best NCC Battalion went to 2 Kerala NCC, Thiruvananthapuram. In senior division/wing, St.Mary’s College, Sultanbatheri, Wayanad, received the best educational institution award. St.George High School, Parathode, Idukki, won the award in junior division/wing. In her speech, Bindu appreciated the Kerala NCC Republic Day Contingent for getting fourth position and winning national-level awards.
Sergeant Chinmayi Baburaj secured a silver medal in the Junior Army Best Cadet category. Naval Cadet Sayed Mohammed Shaheel N K secured a Bronze medal in Best Cadet (Senior Navy). Corporal Akash Saini of 1 (K) R&V Sqn, secured a Bronze medal in the Senior Boys Hacks event.