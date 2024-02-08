Exercise caution in learning AI: Nobel laureate Prof Morten P Meldal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Artificial Intelligence eases life in many households and industries, it cannot be a seen as a solution for everything, Nobel laureate Morten P Meldal has said.

In an interactive session at the onging the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) at Thonnakal near here on Wednesday, Meldal stressed on the need to exercise caution in learning AI. “There is no way we can give AI empathy or irregular thoughts,” Meldal said while speaking on the limitations of the modern technology.

According to him, discoveries are not planned, but they happen because we keep our eyes open. “You should contest your knowledge constantly, you can’t do research thinking of the Nobel prize and if that is your plan you are not going to get it,” he said.

Meldal pointed out that scientific thinking in a society can be developed through students. Parents have a big role in instigating the interest in children, he said.