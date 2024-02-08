Technopark startup IVA bags global AI research award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Artificial intelligence has the power to change society and industries like never before, and companies are diving deep to unleash their full potential in AI. Amid the frenzy, a Technopark-based startup — International Virtual Assistance (IVA) — is making waves.

IVA has grabbed the ‘Best Research Company in AI’ title at the 4th edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards (GAISA) 2024. The startup earned recognition from the All-India Council for Robotics and Automation by collaborating on a defence project to develop a virtual strain gauge sensor for the testing of aero-engines.

The company, fostered by the Kerala Startup Mission, is the only Kerala-based business to achieve a significant honour at GAISA 2024.

“We are proud to represent Kerala on the global stage and will continue our pursuit of excellence in the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning,” said IVA chairman Suresh Kumar.

IVA has made collaborations with institutions such as IITs and NITs. Additionally, they partnered with the Kerala Agriculture University to implement AI-enabled farming and drive innovation in agriculture.