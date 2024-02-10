Biometric authentication to be made mandatory for paddy procurement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following a directive from the Union government, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication of farmers will be made compulsory for paddy procurement from next harvest season. The civil supplies department and the Supplyco, the procurement agency, have initiated steps in this regard.

Biometric authentication is part of a slew of reforms mooted by the Centre to prevent malpractice. Other reforms include digital tracking of trucks carrying paddy to mills and linking the power consumption data of millers with the Centre’s portal.

Another direction is to link the land records of farmers kept by the revenue department with the Centre’s portal. The authentication process was directed to be initiated during the ongoing harvest season. However, a source said since arrangements were still being made, the programme would be implemented from the next harvest season starting in September.

As per the prevailing practice, private millers assigned by the Supplyco collects paddy from the farmland and gives a token receipt to the farmer. Later, the miller will give an electronic receipt. The farmer would sign this and submit it to the concerned office. Under the proposed system, farmers will get the original receipt at the time of procurement. The Supplyco has nearly 60 millers assigned for the procurement.

The number of farmer registrations, about 2.50 lakh, is likely to come down with the Aadhaar-based authentication.

