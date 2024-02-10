Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari visits Southern Air Command headquarters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited the Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters for the annual commanders’ conference. The CAS apprised the SAC of the operational preparedness of Southern Air Command, including enhanced capability in Maritime Air Operations & Air Defence. During the conference, the CAS interacted with the commanders. He spoke about the impact of emerging technologies, the need for capability enhancement and better utilisation of human resources.

The CAS complimented SAC for maintaining a credible operational posture and undertaking missions in the Indian Ocean Region to enhance maritime security. He also lauded the SAC’s invaluable contribution to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief across the southern peninsula.

In his address, the CAS reiterated that future wars would be hybrid, with the spectrum of conflict spreading across all domains. Innovative measures have to be adopted to counter new-age security challenges. He exhorted the commanders to keep pace with global technological developments, especially in the domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare.

The CAS awarded trophies to the stations that excelled in the field of operations, maintenance and administration. He virtually inaugurated the Air Force Centre of Excellence for Maritime Survival and Air Rescue (AFCEMSAR) at Kappil Lake, Kollam.