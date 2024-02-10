Criminal lawyer Celine Wilfred dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran criminal lawyer Celine Wilfred, who represented the government in some sensational cases, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday following age-related ailments. She was 87.

Hailing from Cheriyathura, Celine, who was a court clerk, enrolled in Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, with her husband Wilfred Sebastian in 1965. After completing legal studies, she entered the profession and began making a name in the male-dominated domain.

She was appointed public prosecutor in 1972 and elevated to district public prosecutor post in 1981, which she held till 1987. She was also state vice-president of the maiden committee of Lawyers Congress.

She appeared for the government in some sensational cases such as the Cheriyathura police firing, the Sivagiri case, and the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy. Having had an illustrious career spanning six decades, Celine attended courts regularly even in old age on an electrical wheelchair.