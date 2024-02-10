Tales from hidden corners of history

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A yesteryear charm lingers on the stretch by the Old Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram where elderly trees lining the roadside and past peeping out from some buildings evoke a hint of days of the yore.

The scene would have had more of the bygone, had the ‘Anakkodathi’, a Travancore-era administrative office, been intact in the space where now stands a branch of a PSU bank.

“It was pulled down much before I was born,” says history enthusiast Advocate K V Vineesh, who wrote on the ‘Anakodathi’ on a Facebook community page on the heritage of Thiruvananthapuram.

Time erases several such chapters in history. The Facebook community ‘Oru Nagarathinte Katha’, launched by Aswin Suresh four years ago when he was just 21, claims to be a counter to this.

“It brings together people who want the story of Thiruvananthapuram alive,” he says. The community has now become a landmark in virtual space, with over a lakh members.