Thiruvananthapuram: Drinking water supply to be disrupted on 10th feb

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KWA has said that drinking water supply will be disrupted from 7 am on Saturday due to maintenance and cleaning initiative at the 74 MLD plant at Aruvikkara under Kuriyathi and Vandithadam section offices - Valiyathura, Beemapally, Beemapally East, Poonthura, Muttathara, Puthanpalli, Kuriyathi, Manacaud, Manickavilakam, Vallakadavu, Kamaleswaram, Attukal, Kalippankulam, Ambalathara, Thiruvallam, Punchakkari, Poonkulam and Venganoor panchayat. Water supply will be resumed in low-lying areas after the urgent maintenance work at 10 pm on Saturday. Elevated areas will get drinking water supply from Sunday afternoon only.

Water connections under Thirumala and Karamana section offices - PTP Nagar, Maruthumkuzhi, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, Monnammoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteswaram, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, Melethumele, Central Polytechnic, Thozhuvancode, Arappura, Kodungannoor, Ilipod, Kundamankadavu, Kulasekharam, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Punnakkamughal, Thrikkannapuram, Kunnapuzha, Poojappura, Karamana, Mudavanmugal, Nedungad, Kalady, Niramankara, Karumam, Vellayani, Maruthurkadavu, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate, Sathyan Nagar, Prem Nagar, Melarannoor, Melamcode, Ponnumangalam, Santhivila, Karakkamandapam, Plangalamoodu, Bund Road, Studio Road and Arannoor will also face water shortage issues.