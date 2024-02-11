Attukal Pongala festival to kick off on Feb 17; Kerala CM to chair review meet

“We are expecting a participation of around 40 lakh women this year for the pongala ritual,” said an office bearer of the Temple Trust.

This year, the participation of children in Kuthiyottam has been considerably reduced. “Only children between 10 and 12 years of age are taking part in the Kuthiyottam festival. Earlier, the participation used to cross 1,000. We will be able to give more care and attention to children now,” said the office bearer. The temple trust has asked the City Corporation to take measures to control the stray dog population in the festival area during the festival. “The dog population is more in some of the areas and we will take measures to control them to avoid menace during the festival,” said an official with the City Corporation.

The civic body has taken up the renovation work of ten major roads in the festival area. “We have also taken measures to replace the defunct street lights in the area. We have handed over the procured lights to KSEB and the work is under way. This year too, the green protocol will be followed during the festival. Going by last year’s practice, the bricks generated during the pongala ritual will be used for house construction. Voluntary registration for organisations and individuals distributing food and water to the devotees has also begun,” said the official.