First cooperative retirement home at Vembayam to be launched on February 11

The first cooperative retirement home at Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram district will be launched by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil on Sunday.

When there was a dearth of assisted living homes for the elderly in Thiruvananthapuram district under the government sector, a group of retired and serving colleagues at HLL Lifecare Ltd decided to identify affordable land to develop a villa-type habitat which has been in their minds for the past one decade.

But with exorbitant prices of land, the group travelled across the length and breadth of Thiruvananthapuram district where they visited 40 - 42 plots over the last several years. Finally, they zeroed in on the 2.5 acres of land at Koppam within Kuthirakulam post office limits at Vembayam which they bought for Rs 1.5 lakh per cent.