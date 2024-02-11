Plan to turn Varkala into major international beach tourism hub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first of its kind move, the Tourism Department is preparing a carrying capacity based master plan for Varkala -- the popular beach tourism destination in Kerala. According to official sources, the innovative master plan is aimed at developing Varkala as a major international beach tourism hub. According to official sources, there are around 12 beaches at Varkala between Vettoor and Kappil.

“Varkala Cliff and Papanasam beach is witnessing heavy rush and now the tourism activities are concentrated at this one location. There are several other serene beaches at Varkala which will be included in the master plan. All these beaches will be developed so that the rush will be distributed equally. The master plan will be solution to all the reeling issues faced by the destination,” said a Tourism Department official.

The department has come up with a three-pronged approach to address all issues at the destination. The plan is to implement the project in three phases and the phase I will focus on addressing the main problems including parking, pedestrian amenities, waste water issues, inadequate security and waste management.