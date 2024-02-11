Plan to turn Varkala into major international beach tourism hub

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first of its kind move, the Tourism Department is preparing a carrying capacity based master plan for Varkala -- the popular beach tourism destination in Kerala. According to official sources, the innovative master plan is aimed at developing Varkala as a major international beach tourism hub. According to official sources, there are around 12 beaches at Varkala between Vettoor and Kappil.
“Varkala Cliff and Papanasam beach is witnessing heavy rush and now the tourism activities are concentrated at this one location. There are several other serene beaches at Varkala which will be included in the master plan. All these beaches will be developed so that the rush will be distributed equally. The master plan will be solution to all the reeling issues faced by the destination,” said a Tourism Department official.
The department has come up with a three-pronged approach to address all issues at the destination. The plan is to implement the project in three phases and the phase I will focus on addressing the main problems including parking, pedestrian amenities, waste water issues, inadequate security and waste management.
“All the immediate issues would be resolved by February 2025 and the implementation of the master plan will begin after that and will be completed in the next two years,” said the official.
Meanwhile, efforts are on to prepare a regulatory framework to declare Varkala as a special tourism zone. “The framework will be ready within a month and will be tabled for discussion with the Local Self Government Department (LSGD). This will make the zone more liberal in terms of the liquor rules. Beer and wine shall be served in all eateries,” said a top official of the tourism department.
The third phase of the project will focus on the conservation of the fast eroding Varkala cliff. “The destination is an ecologically sensitive site and the Varkala cliff is a proposed heritage site to be declared as a geo park by UNESCO. This is getting delayed due to lack of documentation and the new master plan will be a document to apply for the tag from UNESCO. The third phase will be a long process as the conservation of the cliff is going to take a lot of time,” the official added.