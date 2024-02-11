‘Russia keen on strengthening ties with Kerala’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that Russia is interested in tying up with Kerala in the fields of tourism, trade, culture and education.

During his visit to the Russian House in the capital, he said that Russia and Kerala have a bondage of cultural ties and that is the reason why the Soviet Union had opened its fifth cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Trade and economic cooperation between our countries has reached an unprecedented level. Russia is one of India’s four main trading partners. However, the growing trade imbalance is a concern. The trade imbalance amounts to about $56 billion in favour of Russia. One of the problems is that businesses in both countries are still not sufficiently aware of each other’s capabilities. We encourage the expansion of dialogue between the media, support business missions and forums as well as exchanges between regions,” said Denis Alipov.

He said that more cultural activities will be organised in Kerala to popularise contemporary Russian literature and movies.

On the occasion, the Russian Ambassador released the logo of the newly formed organisation South Indian Business Forum with Russia by handing it over to the Honorary Consul of Russia and Director of the Russian House Ratheesh C Nair.