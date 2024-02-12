Recognise knowledge sharing by indigenous communities: Experts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A panel discussion at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), on Sunday, threw light on the various aspects related to Citizen Science projects. Five experts spoke at the session held at Bio Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal. Citizen Science is the collection and analysis of data by the general public, typically as part of a collaborative project with professional scientists.

A Bijukumar, Head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala chaired the session. He said that most of the data collected by citizen science forums is used in policymaking and highlighted the need for continuous funding for Citizen Science projects. He pointed out that citizen science projects actively involve citizens in scientific endeavour that generates new knowledge of understanding.

“CS projects have a genuine scientific outcome. Both the professional scientists and the citizen scientists benefit from taking part in it,” he said. K.H. Amitha Bachan, Assistant Professor in Botany at MES Asmabi College in Kodungallur said Science across the world has developed through Citizen Science. “But who is handling the data is important. There should be no particular ownership of the data, it should be made public. Legal regulation is needed to control the intention of those who use the data,” he said.

According to Anson CJ, Assistant Professor at Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) both traditional knowledge and public knowledge become private in Citizens Science and it works in tune with the objective of projects. Anson called for acknowledging people who share traditional knowledge in Citizen Science projects.

Jagjeevan of Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) also called for a visible role for traditional community people in citizen science projects. He said that debate should be on the direction of how community people who are active in these projects, eventually get excluded from it.

Major concerns