Youth stabbed to death, two injured in clash at Kerala's Malayinkeezh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death and two others were injured, one of them seriously, in a clash at Malayinkeezh near here late on Saturday. Police have taken three youths, who allegedly carried out the attack, into custody.

While Sharath succumbed to the stab wounds, his friends Adarsh and Akhilesh have been hospitalised. The condition of Adarsh, whose is presently at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, is reportedly serious.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm when the three accused – Arun, Solomon and Aneesh – who were allegedly in an inebriated state, had an altercation with one Rajesh. The argument, over the installation of a loudspeaker for a temple festival a year ago, culminated in an attack on Rajesh by the accused.

Sharath, Adarsh and Akhilesh, who soon arrived on the spot, intervened to save Rajesh. According to Malayinkeezh police, the accused broke beer bottles and stabbed Sharath, who died on the way to hospital. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is on, the police said.