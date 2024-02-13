Kerala: Deputy speaker criticises poor budget allocation for Supplyco, agriculture departments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI leader and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar came out against the government’s meagre allocations for the departments handled by the CPI, during the first day of discussions on the state budget. He also asked the government to take moral responsibility to protect Supplyco, and announce a Rs 500-crore package.

“Supplyco plays a major role in market intervention and provides foodgrains to people at low prices. Hence the government has a moral responsibility to protect Supplyco,” said the deputy speaker. His comment came at a time CPI ministers are dissatisfied with meagre allocation to the civil supplies department.

He also spoke about expanding the presence of K-Stores and improving their facilities. Gopakumar also spoke for the agriculture department, which is also managed by a CPI minister. According to him, the budget should have earmarked an allocation for protecting paddy fields and farmers.

He expressed his anguish at the finance department for denying approval for projects under MLA’s asset development funds.