A tale of unrequited love for a king that refuses to fade away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Her affection could easily be termed irrational by those looking for logic in matters of the heart. But Chellamma’s love for Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last ruler of erstwhile Travancore, though unrequited, endured the onslaughts of time. Old-timers in the city still remember her story.

Clad in artificial finery, Chellamma, who lived on the streets of East Fort, fixed her eyes on the road forever in search of her beloved king.

As a beautiful, young woman (which earned her the name Sundari Chellamma), she had seen Chithira Thirunal pass by in a car; a stately young man with divinely restful charm. It may have been love at first glance for her, but what caused the change was her first (and probably the last) meeting with him face-to-face.

She was a teacher of Thiruvathira at the Cotton Hill School when given a role in a play that the Chithira Thirunal Library staged. “The play was an annual event held during the birthday of the king,” says historian M G Sashibhooshan.

After the play, the king felicitated her and others with ponnada (a shawl of honour). That piece of cloth changed her life; her deeply emotional mind believed that the cloth was indeed the pudava (ceremonial dress given by the groom to the bride to solemnise the marriage) given to her by the king.