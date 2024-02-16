An ode to Mallika’s 50 years in cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was in 1974 that actor Mallika Sukumaran forayed into Malayalam cinema and it was nothing short of stellar. The same year, she won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress for her role in the film Swapnadanam.

Since her first work, Utharayanam by director G Aravindan, Mallika has appeared in over 60 films.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of her film career. To celebrate this occasion, her friends are holding a special function titled Mallika Vasantham @50 at Dimora Hotel in Thampanoor on Sunday.

Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeeve will inaugurate the event. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will preside over. Actor Suresh Gopi will honour Mallika with a ponnada. Director Shaji N Karun will present an award. Panniyan Ravindran will be the chief guest. Her friends from the industry, including Dr M V Pillai, Biju Prabhakar, Indrans, Maniyan Pillai Raju, M Jayachandran, G Suresh Kumar, Jyoti Kumar Chamakala, and others will deliver speeches. ‘Friends and Foss’, a WhatsApp community, is the primary organiser of the programme.