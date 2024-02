THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Politics is often described a game of musical chairs. However, a minister changing the venue of the inauguration of his predecessor’s pet project to deny the latter a chair on the dais is not that common, especially when both belong to the same political front. The launch of KSRTC’s electric double decker in Thiruvananthapuram has such a rare tale to tell.

The rift between Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and his predecessor Antony Raju is not a secret.

The venue for the electric double decker inauguration on Thursday was shifted from East Fort, which comes under Raju’s constituency, to Vikas Depot just outside it almost at the last hour. Raju made his displeasure clear at not being invited for the flag-off function with a visit to the depot.

“This electric bus is my child as well. It doesn’t matter who takes care of its upbringing,” said Raju, adding that his visit was out of curiosity. “The officials first told me that the inauguration would be held at Nayanar Park in East Fort, which is the centre of the city. Now it has been shifted to a desolate corner. Irrespective of the flag-off venue, the bus shall be operated from Thampanoor which is under my constituency,” he added.

As many as 103 electric buses were purchased under the Smart City project during Raju’s tenure. KSRTC-Swift received the buses in the first week of January. Raju also criticised the delay in starting the bus service.

“Kerala is the second place after Mumbai to get an electric double decker. We are the first to start an open roof double decker service,” said Raju.

Ganesh had criticised Raju’s reform measures

Belonging to the Democratic Kerala Congress, Raju shared the tenure with Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. Ganesh who got the second half of the tenure was sworn in in January.

The spat between the two started after Ganesh, immediately after assuming office, started criticising the reform measures of Raju.

He even announced plans to end Raju’s pet project of electric buses and switch back to diesel vehicles.

Ganesh’s public outbursts against senior officers have also become controversial. After a cold war with transport secretary and KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar, he got into a verbal duel with Transport Commissioner S Sreejith.

Swift received two double decker electric buses under the Smart City project. They will be used for city tours in collaboration with the tourism department.

The bus, costing Rs 2.01 crore, has a seating capacity of 65, with 36 at the top and 29 below. It has an open deck, five cameras for security, a stop button, music system and mobile charging facility.