‘Kerala Hack Run’ for a safe digital future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There’s been a significant spike in the number of cyber crime cases registered in Kerala. According to data from the Kerala Police website, over 3,100 cases were reported in 2023, a 400% surge from the number registered the year before (773).
In view of this, TechByHeart, a Kochi-based IT firm which focuses on cybersecurity and ethical hacking, is organising an awareness campaign titled ‘Kerala Hack Run’ to educate the public about the need for ensuring security in the virtual world.
A team of cybersecurity and cyber forensic experts is travelling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram as part of the campaign. The event was flagged off by MP Rajmohan Unnithan from LBS Engineering College in Kasaragod on February 12.
“After the post-Covid period, we witnessed an increase in internet usage for various activities, particularly digital transactions. Our reliance on digital platforms is growing daily. Cyber threats range from personal data breaches to complex attacks on critical systems, and yet many are unaware of their gravity. So, we are trying to spearhead a digital security awareness journey across our state to empower individuals and organisations with the knowledge to safeguard against these perils. That is our major goal,” the organisers stated.
The team will conduct seminars, talks, security workshops, and Q&A sessions at almost 50 colleges during the journey. Apart from raising awareness and sharing knowledge about where to report cyber incidents, it will also introduce hacking gadgets and demonstrate how hacking is carried out.
“Organised crime groups often target states with less awareness about cyberspace. In about 85 per cent of cases, the victims unknowingly support the hackers. Understanding this threat is very important in today’s world. Young generation is the future of the country, so we are focusing on college students to spread awareness because they can easily pass it on to different generations,” the organisers said. The campaign will conclude at Mar Ivanious College in Thiruvananthapuram on March 6.