‘Kerala Hack Run’ for a safe digital future

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There’s been a significant spike in the number of cyber crime cases registered in Kerala. According to data from the Kerala Police website, over 3,100 cases were reported in 2023, a 400% surge from the number registered the year before (773).

In view of this, TechByHeart, a Kochi-based IT firm which focuses on cybersecurity and ethical hacking, is organising an awareness campaign titled ‘Kerala Hack Run’ to educate the public about the need for ensuring security in the virtual world.

A team of cybersecurity and cyber forensic experts is travelling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram as part of the campaign. The event was flagged off by MP Rajmohan Unnithan from LBS Engineering College in Kasaragod on February 12.

“After the post-Covid period, we witnessed an increase in internet usage for various activities, particularly digital transactions. Our reliance on digital platforms is growing daily. Cyber threats range from personal data breaches to complex attacks on critical systems, and yet many are unaware of their gravity. So, we are trying to spearhead a digital security awareness journey across our state to empower individuals and organisations with the knowledge to safeguard against these perils. That is our major goal,” the organisers stated.