Meet to bolster homoeopathy’s global presence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Global Homoeopathy Foundation (GHF), Vijnana Bharati (ViBha) and CSIR- NIIST are jointly organising a national homoeopathy conference in Thiruvananthapuram on February 28. The fifth edition of the Homoeopathy Vijnana Sammelan 2023-24 is set to host a thousand delegates, including distinguished doctors, scientists, and policy makers at the CSIR-NIIST campus.

Backed by recent research showcasing the efficacy of homoeopathy as a medical discipline, the conference endeavours to establish Indian homoeopathy on the global stage. Organisers view the event as a precursor to the World Homoeopathy Summit (WHS) scheduled to take place in Kolkata later this year.

“The objective of these conferences is to advocate for the rightful recognition of homoeopathy within AYUSH and to position Indian homoeopathy prominently worldwide. We are actively pursuing the establishment of a homoeopathy chair within the WHO, a position that has thus far remained vacant,” said Dr Sreevals Gopinath Menon, managing trustee of GHF. He expressed optimism that Indian homoeopathy will attain a level of prominence akin to that of ayurveda.

The overarching theme of the Homoeopathy Vijnana Sammelan 2023-24 revolves around consolidating the potency of homoeopathy in curative, preventive, and promotive healthcare, as well as its applications in agro-care and veterinary medicine. The conference’s focal point lies in its diverse array of distinguished guests and panellists representing various domains.

Dr P K Sudhir, Vice Chancellor of Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation, is the chief guest for the conference. Dr Janardhanan Nair, president of MARB, NCH, Praveen Ramdas, national secretary of ViBha, Vivekananda Pai, secretary, ViBha, are the guests for the function. The guests of honour include Dr K Vasuki, Labour Commissioner of Kerala, Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR- NIIST, Dr Vijayambika, Director of Homoeopathy in Kerala, SB Dangayach, Founder Trustee, Innovative Thought Forum, Dr Srinivas Rao China, joint advisor AYUSH (Homeo), Ministry of AYUSH, TC James visiting Fellow, RIS, and Dr SG Biju, founder patron of SAHYA.

The day-long session will discuss major advances in homoeopathy and possible solutions to major health challenges like Anti Microbial Resistance. Besides talks, there will be a panel discussion on the road ahead for public health initiatives in homeopathy.