A sweet tour of India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calcutta’s iconic rasgulla, Mysore’s velvety ghee Mysore Pak, Hyderabad’s favourite Karachi biscuit, Pune’s savoury best Bakarwadi, Kumbakonam unique sweet dry jamun, Srivilliputhur milk sweet Palkova, Thootukudi’s bite-sized bliss ‘kuchi mittai’, Tirunelveli’s own dessert halwa... The Bhakshya bakery is a melting pot of flavours with sweets and savoury snacks from all around India.

The bakery is the brainchild of Karthik S H, a passionate traveller and foodie. During one of his trips, he had what one would call a lightbulb moment. “I always like to savour the local flavours while travelling. Exploring new tastes is like unlocking a piece of the culture for me. And that got me thinking. Wouldn’t it be amazing if there was a place where all these flavours could come together?” Karthik smiles.

And the rest is history as they say. Karthik answered his question by bringing authentic sweets and savouries from various corners of the country to the capital city. He took a six-month break from his job as an executive producer to open the bakery on West Street at Vazhappally Jn and called it Bhakshya — the Bites of Bharat. Here, he curates sweets and snacks from renowned shops across India.