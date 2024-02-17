Chronicling the brand called Raja Ravi Varma

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raja Ravi Varma’s ‘Lady with the Lamp’ or ‘Galaxy of Musicians’ best explains the work of the legendary artist who could see India from the eyes of the common man. The paintings are snippets from the inornate life of a woman in her home or show the picture of a society that has threads of many colours in its fabric.

Ravi Varma, however, has not been explained in as much detail as a painter of the masses as he has been as a royal who wielded the brush to give faces to India’s concepts of divinity.

Ganesh Shivaswamy’s series of six books does just that – explore the painter as a force that helped democratise art in India. He also views how the Lonavla-based Ravi Varma Lithographic Press, which made chromolithographs of the paintings, made Ravi Varma a household brand for over a century now.

Ganesh, 48, goes a step further to analyse how people understood the paintings and how it shaped their outlook and ideology.

“To me, it was a healing process, having been diagnosed with cancer when I was just 18,” says Ganesh. “The doctor who treated me, R N Verma, was from Ravi Varma’s family. Through him, I started my journey into the paintings, their structure, the way they got popularised, the life of the artist in the context of both his paintings and the social milieu he was in, and finally how the paintings were taken to the masses by the Ravi Varma Press.”