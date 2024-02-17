Thiruvananthapuram Press Club prez Radhakrishnan booked for misbehaving with woman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have registered a case against Thiruvananthapuram Press Club president M Radhakrishnan on charges of stalking a woman and using obscene words and gestures at her while she was riding a scooter.

According to the complainant, who hails from Karnataka, an unknown man misbehaved with her when she was entering a petrol pump near the General Hospital on February 3.

The complainant alleged that the man used obscene words and gestures and when she challenged him, he rode away in his two-wheeler. The police said the two-wheeler was identified to be that of Radhakrishnan based on the information given by the complainant. On verifying the CCTV visuals, the person was identified as Radhakrishnan.

“Radhakrishnan stated that there was an altercation between him and the complainant, but he did not use any obscene words or gestures. The woman’s complaint clearly said about the use of obscene language and gestures. She had informed us about this on the day the incident took place. Then she had no idea who the accused was,” said police sources.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan has denied the allegation. He said someone else had used swear words when the woman was riding. The woman could have mistaken him as the culprit and shouted at him. He also exchanged words but did not use any foul language or lewd gesture, he added.