CSIR-NIIST transfers technology for single-use biodegradable tableware

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has signed an agreement with East Corridor Consultant India Pvt Ltd, a Lucknow-based clean-tech startup, for transferring its technology for manufacturing single-use biodegradable tableware from rice and wheat waste. This is the 16th company acquiring the technology from CSIR-NIIST.

The developed cutlery is shelf-stable for up to 10 to 12 months and can serve hot/boiled solid and liquid food. It has enough tensile strength to hold the food item according to its shape and can resist microbial growth for up to 12 months in India’s humid atmospheric conditions.

The cost per manufacture of a plate of diameter 10 cm will range from Rs 1.5 to 2 per plate, depending upon its quality, strength, and usability. Further, the cutlery, ideal for replacing the single use plastics, is fully degradable after use in normal conditions without composting within 1-2 months.