Thiruvananthapuram Corporation passes annual budget amidst ruckus

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM : The city corporation council hall on Saturday witnessed high drama during the budget presentation for the financial year 2024-25. The budget presentation, the mayor’s introductory speech and the discussion sessions were interrupted several times by the Opposition, alleging that the budget was a farce.

Opposition members even boycotted the concluding session of the budget discussion. BJP councillors staged a protest and stormed out of the council hall during the budget discussion against the alleged derogatory remark made by deputy mayor P K Raju. Raju, during the discussion, had said that BJP councillors were a curse to the corporation.

Senior BJP leader and councillor P Ashok Kumar termed Raju’s remark ‘unacceptable’. “The deputy mayor claims that we dishonoured the Constitution of India and called us a curse to the council several times. We staged a walkout demanding the withdrawal of his statement,” said Ashok Kumar.

However, deputy mayor P K Raju said that protesting against the budget which has the picture of the Constitution of India on its cover is like protesting against the constitutional values. He said that except senior leader Ashok Kumar, all other BJP councillors were playing ‘dirty politics’. Despite protests, Raju refused to apologise or take back his remarks.

Meanwhile, Congress councillors also locked horns with the ruling Front, leading to heated exchanges. Despite the ruckus, the deputy mayor continued with his reply speech claiming that it is a popular budget that has given due consideration to all sectors, including health, elderly welfare and more.

Mayor Arya Rajendran also praised the budget and said that the civic body is focusing on the sports and fisheries sector. She noted that the budget has earmarked Rs 80 crore to ensure better communication with the fishermen who venture into the deep sea for fishing.

The ruling LDF has presented a surplus budget of Rs 150.18 crore with a total plan outlay of Rs 1,702 crore.