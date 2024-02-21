IGNOU’s 37th convocation ceremony organised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) organised its 37th convocation on Tuesday at its headquarters in New Delhi and simultaneously at its 39 regional centres across the country, including Thiruvananthapuram.

While Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar addressed the convocation ceremony at the headquarters, S Unnikrishnan Nair, director Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), delivered the convocation address and distributed the degree/diploma certificates to students on the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Centre campus at Muttathara. Sharing his insights at the ceremony, he explained the revolution happening in the education sector where students were encouraged to solve practical problems and develop expertise in academic circles, thereby participating in nation building.

The 37th convocation had two gold medallists from Thiruvananthapuram centre. They were Lekshmi A in Master of Arts (English) and Safna S in Master of Social Work (counselling). Safna was also eligible to receive His Holiness Dalai Lama Cash Award. A total of 4,546 learners under Thiruvananthapuram regional centre were awarded degree/diploma certificates in various disciplines during the convocation.