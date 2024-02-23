Kerala litterateur Sugathakumari’s verses come alive on stage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Littérateur Sugathakumari will always be remembered by Keralites for her poems that beautifully expressed myriad emotions, including love, melancholy, agony, loneliness and an enduring affection for nature, besides important issues like women oppression. Until her demise in December 2020, Sugathakumari had been a constant presence in literary, cultural, feminist, and environmental fields in Kerala.
She used poetry as a form of protest against the social system. At the same time, her verses carry a life and connection to nature within, as is evident in lines like “Night rain/ Like some young madwoman/ Weeping, laughing, whimpering/ For nothing/ Muttering without a stop/ And sitting huddled up/ Tossing her long hair.”
Even three years after the poet’s passing, the charm of her poems successfully attracts poetry aficionados worldwide. It is difficult to capture the emotions that her poems evoke in words.
This year marks Sugathakumari’s 90th birth anniversary. A committee has been formed to honour her contributions as a poet and social/environmental activist.
Starting Thursday, a series of programmes will be organised throughout the year at the international, national, state, district, and regional levels to celebrate her life and works. Recognising the need to acquaint the next generation with Sugathakumari’s legacy, efforts are being made to highlight the impact she had in various fields.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launched the year-long celebrations during the inaugural event, ‘Sugathanavathi’, at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The programme comprised special performances, including ‘Sugathasmrethi Kavyasandhya’ by Manakala Gopalakrishnan and ‘Sugathasmrethi Nrethanjali’ by film actor and dancer Asha Sharath.
“I chose four poems with contemporary relevance for Kavyasandhya,” says Gopalakrishnan. “The poems were composed in different ragas and rhythms, creating a uniquely emotional experience. I have a close connection with Sugathakumari teacher, having worked with her and taught her daughter. So, that made it even more special for me,” he says.
The poems, including Ottakku, Oru Pattu Pinneyum, Nandi, and Marathinu Oru Shruti were presented in the form of classical music.
Asha beautifully presented a dance interpretation of Sugathakumari’s poem Krishna Nee Enne Ariyilla. “I composed this dance piece with the teacher’s consent about 4-5 years ago,” she says.
“It has been performed at various venues, and I consider it a great blessing. Krishna Nee Enne Ariyilla is a deeply moving work, comprising elements of romance, love, and longing. A feature film about the teacher was planned recently, in which I was set to portray her.”
“Although the movie didn’t materialise for some reason, preparing for the role helped me to understand more about her life. I deeply explored her poems and the experiences she felt at the time. The dance is not presented in a pure Bharatanatyam form; it was a rendition of the poetry without losing its essence and emotion.”
She adds that the first performance was staged at the Surya Festival, but Sugathakumari couldn’t attend due to health issues.
“I always feel her presence at every venue. This emotional connection often brings me to tears on stage. I have performed this piece on international and national stages. Wherever I go, I come across people who hold deep admiration and love for her,” she smiles.