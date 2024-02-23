Kerala litterateur Sugathakumari’s verses come alive on stage

Even three years after the poet’s passing, the charm of her poems successfully attracts poetry aficionados worldwide. It is difficult to capture the emotions that her poems evoke in words.

This year marks Sugathakumari’s 90th birth anniversary. A committee has been formed to honour her contributions as a poet and social/environmental activist.

Starting Thursday, a series of programmes will be organised throughout the year at the international, national, state, district, and regional levels to celebrate her life and works. Recognising the need to acquaint the next generation with Sugathakumari’s legacy, efforts are being made to highlight the impact she had in various fields.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launched the year-long celebrations during the inaugural event, ‘Sugathanavathi’, at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The programme comprised special performances, including ‘Sugathasmrethi Kavyasandhya’ by Manakala Gopalakrishnan and ‘Sugathasmrethi Nrethanjali’ by film actor and dancer Asha Sharath.