When history haunts: Man-wildlife conflict in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : History also sets the scene for man-wildlife conflict in Kerala. While it was rampant commercialisation of land that marred the forest cover in the north, the south saw a more organised utilisation of green zones.

At least up to the 18th century, three-fourths of the land in Kerala was thick forests. And the Travancore, Cochin and Malabar regions narrate different kinds of forest history.

The policies of Travancore and Cochin were based on revenue compulsions that gave rise to plantations being set up near the forests. These princely states were more involved than the landholders of Malabar, which was directly under British rule.