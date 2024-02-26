CM Vijayan to interact with differently-abled people in district as part of the ongoing ‘Mukhamukham’ programme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday will interact with differently abled people in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ongoing ‘Mukhamukham’ programme. The event, being organised under the aegis of the Department of Social Justice, will be held from 9.30am to 1.30pm at the RDR Convention Centre at Edappazhanji Higher Education Minister R Bindu, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil and MLAs from the district will also be present. Jaya Dali, Gireesh Keerthi, P T Baburaj, P S Krishnakumar and Gokul Rantnakar are among the prominent differently abled people who will interact with Pinarayi.

According to an official release, around 50 participants will be able to directly interact with the chief minister while others can give their queries in writing during the programme. Differently abled people from various districts are participating in the event on the special invitation of the chief minister. Academics, sportspersons, people who have made valuable contributions towards the welfare of differently-abled people also will also be present.

Interaction with elderly people

The chief minister’s interaction with elderly people and pensioners’ representatives is scheduled for 3pm on Tuesday. The programme will be held at the Sanakranarayanan Thampi Memorial Hall in the legislative assembly. Over 1,000 senior citizens from various districts will be attending the programme on the special invitation of Pinarayi.