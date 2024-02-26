Thiruvananthapuram

Coast Guard comes to aid of Turkiye man injured during voyage to UAE

After first aid, the doctor on board advised treatment at a hospital ashore. The captain contacted Coast Guard Vizhinjam Commander G Sreekumar who made the arrangements for disembarking.
Coast Guard officers helping Turkiye native Saliyah Gulsen, a crew member of MV ST Oslo, to disembark at Vizhinjam on Sunday.`
Coast Guard officers helping Turkiye native Saliyah Gulsen, a crew member of MV ST Oslo, to disembark at Vizhinjam on Sunday.`
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coast Guard officers helped a crew member of an international ship to disembark at Vizhinjam following a medical emergency on Sunday.

Turkiye native Saliyah Gulsen, a crew member of MV ST Oslo, had fell off the top of the vessel and fractured his right arm while the Sharjah-bound LPG tanker vessel from Singapore was passing through international waters near Vizhinjam.

After first aid, the doctor on board advised treatment at a hospital ashore. The captain contacted Coast Guard Vizhinjam Commander G Sreekumar who made the arrangements for disembarking. The crew was instructed to anchor the ship near Vizhinjam. A team comprising deputy commandant Abhilash Kumar and station officer assistant commandant Subhraj Bhattacharya brought Gulsen to the shore.

Coast Guard
Vizhinjam
Turkiye native Saliyah Gulsen

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com