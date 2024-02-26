Coast Guard comes to aid of Turkiye man injured during voyage to UAE

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coast Guard officers helped a crew member of an international ship to disembark at Vizhinjam following a medical emergency on Sunday.

Turkiye native Saliyah Gulsen, a crew member of MV ST Oslo, had fell off the top of the vessel and fractured his right arm while the Sharjah-bound LPG tanker vessel from Singapore was passing through international waters near Vizhinjam.

After first aid, the doctor on board advised treatment at a hospital ashore. The captain contacted Coast Guard Vizhinjam Commander G Sreekumar who made the arrangements for disembarking. The crew was instructed to anchor the ship near Vizhinjam. A team comprising deputy commandant Abhilash Kumar and station officer assistant commandant Subhraj Bhattacharya brought Gulsen to the shore.