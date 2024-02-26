Excise seizes 30kg of ganja at Thiruvananthapuram railway station; four arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise sleuths on Sunday seized 30kg of ganja from two Odisha natives at Thiruvananthapuram railway station. Two Keralites, who came to receive the item at the railway station, were also arrested. The arrested Odisha men are Padmacharan Digal and Dibash Kumar while the Keralites are Reji George of Kalliyoor and Adithyan of Poovachal.

The excise statement said the ganja was being brought from Odisha hinderlands for Reji, who had criminal antecedents.

The accused persons expected that the law enforcement agencies would scale down surveillance on drug peddlers due to the Attukal Pongala festivities in the city. However, the excise sleuths received a tip-off about the ganja being ferried by train following which they carried out a raid. According to the officials, Reji was earlier involved in drug peddling and murder cases.