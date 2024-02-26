Traffic curbs in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The curbs will be implemented from 5am to 2pm on Tuesday and 11am to 2pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the traffic restrictions will be enforced on the Domestic Airport-Shankhumukham-All Saints-Kochuveli-Madhavapuram-South Thumba-Pound Kadavu road.

Restrictions will also be in place along All Saints Junction-Chakkai-Pettah-Pattoor-Asan Square-Palayam Martyrs Column-VJT-Spencer Junction-Statue-Pulimoodu road, as well on roads near the Secretariat and Central Stadium. Parking of vehicles on the above mentioned roads is banned.

On Wednesday, the curbs and parking ban will be in place along the Domestic Airport-Shankhumukham-All Saints-Chakkai-Eanchakkal road.

Passengers bound to the airport should plan accordingly. Those heading to the domestic airport should take the Venpalavattom-Chakkai flyover-Eanchakkal-Kallummoodu-Ponnara bridge-Valiyathura route.

Those heading to the international terminal should move via Venpalavattom-Chakkai flyover-Eanchakkal Ananthapuri hospital service road.