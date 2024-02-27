Arts Village to celebrate womanhood with WOW

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of International Women’s Day on March 8, Kerala Arts and Craft Village is set to host World of Women Week (WOW), a celebration honoruing womanhood.

The programme, to be held from March 5 to 10, promises a week-long extravaganza with an interesting lineup of events, workshops, seminars, and performances — all led by women’s groups.

Organisers say WOW aims to showcase the diverse talents and contributions of women across various domains.

Attendees can look forward to daily workshops led by accomplished women entrepreneurs. Workshops and seminars to empower and uplift women artisans will also be conducted.

A highlight of the event will be a three-month Kalari training programme — led by Padma Shri Meenakshi Amma — for 100 girls in Kovalam. This initiative aims to instil physical and mental strength among young girls.

Evenings at the Arts and Craft Village will come alive with cultural performances, with women taking center stage with their dance, music, and theatre.

Special programmes include a dance production by Mallika Sarabhai, an Indian contemporary dance production, ‘Neythe’, by Rima Kallingal and Co., a ghazal performance of Raaza Beegum, and a theatre performance, ‘Andhika’, by Nireeksha Women’s Theatre.