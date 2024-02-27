Palkulangara: Land on the banks of the ‘mysterious’ milk pond

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In mythology, an ocean of milk (paalaazhi) is where Lord Vishnu resides. It is also associated with the tale of churning of the ocean by devas and asuras to extract Amruta, the elixir of immortality, using the serpent-king Vasuki as the churning rope.

The legend of paalaazhi is also an integral part of the Padmanabhaswamy temple, where the idol of Lord Padmanabha can be seen reclining on a serpent bed (Ananthasayana) in the ocean of milk.

Palkulangara, situated west of the temple, has links to the temple’s history. The name of the place translates as the banks of the milk pond, where pal signifies milk, kulam denotes pond, and kara refers to the banks.

According to the book Keralathile Sthalacharithrangal by V V K Valath, Palkulangara may be an ancient village but the name of the place is relatively recent, dating back to the times when the Padmanabhaswamy temple was consecrated.

It is believed that the name was given to the coastal area in honour of Lord Padmanabhaswamy (Vishnu). The sea in this region was perceived as resembling a pond in ancient times.

It was a common practice to name places, especially those with water-related features, with ponds as suffixes in the vernacular.

Another story surrounds a temple in the locality situated on the banks of a pond. It is said that Arjuna installed the deity (Palkulangara Devi) here after consecrating the temple. He then shot an arrow into the ground, leading to the birth of a pond filled with milk, which was then used for temple rituals.

This temple is also featured in the stories of Nala and Damayanti. In one section, Nala instructs his messenger swan to seek the blessings of the goddess at Palkulangara Devi before delivering messages to Damayanti, his beloved.

The temple’s existence is documented in various ancient scriptures, adding to its historical and cultural significance.

A resident of the place, Advocate Kesavankutti Nair, has another story to share: “A legend says that when the temple pond was being cleaned, milk mysteriously emerged from an unknown source. This event is believed to have led to the naming of the temple and the place as Palkulangara.”

The significance of the pond as a marker for the place’s identity is also taken note of by historian M G Sasibhooshan. According to him, there were residents who were deeply connected to the royal lineage at the place.

“Thiruvananthapuram’s fame soared on account of the Padmanabhaswamy temple,” he says.

“So, the king usually resided here, and those connected to him settled at Palkulangara, leading to the dominance of the Nair community in the area.During that era, the maharaja’s wife and her relatives were part of the well-educated society in Palkulangara, which has produced many Army officers.”

Other notable residents of the locality and its precincts included priests of the Padmanabhaswamy temple, including the Pushpanjali Swamiyar, who lived near a Vishnu temple.

What’s in a name

