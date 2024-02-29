Seminar for GST officers & biz community begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TRIOS-2024, a two-day workshop for officers of the Central and state GST departments and the trade community began in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It is organised by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN).

The first-of-its-kind programme in the state brings together officers and business entities under one roof for training. The focus of the training is enhancing tax compliance in the tourism and hospitality sector. It is attended by 170 persons.

Works Minister Mohammed Riyas was the chief guest of the event. He complimented the efforts taken by NACIN to enhance revenue mobilisation from the ever-expanding tourism sector of the state. The programme gains significance since several new ventures are coming up in the tourism sector, he said.

NACIN additional director general Minu Pramod, in her address, emphasised the significance of partnering and capacity building between Central and state GST officers and also empowering the trade for maximum revenue collection. NACIN offers interactive learning and knowledge sharing to achieve the goal, she said.

GST and Central Excise Commissioner T G Venkatesh, PWD and Tourism Secretary K Biju, Kerala GST Special Commissioner Abraham Renn and NACIN additional director Rajeswari R Nair spoke at the event.

Experts will clarify doubts and share practical insights during the interactive sessions. It also offers networking opportunities for participants, to exchange knowledge and build relationships.